'I've been looking forward to it for a long time': Austin band Luna Luna talks playing their first ACL Festival

Luna Luna will be playing the Barton Springs Stage on Sunday, Oct. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival has bands from all over the country take the stage, but there are also some local bands performing over the next two weekends.

Luna Luna is a four-person band that has been based in Austin for more than a year after they made the move from the Dallas area, where they had been playing together for five years.

They said the Austin music scene has always drawn them in, and they had played in Austin frequently in the past, so that’s why they decided to make the move permanent last year.

“We got to play South by Southwest for the first time back in 2019. That was eye-opening, too. We just wanted more after that,” said Gordo, one of the band members.

Now, Luna Luna will be playing one of the biggest events in their new hometown, as they are set to play the Barton Springs Stage at ACL at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“I've been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Kavvi, the band’s lead singer. “I felt like it was never going to come, but it's in just a couple of days.”

Band members Kavvi and Danny Bonilla have been to ACL multiple times as fans.

“The first time I ever went was in 2018 and I saw the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” said Bonilla. “Fun fact, they're playing this one too. Full circle.”

While one of the other band members was in a very different position last year during ACL.

“I used to work at Whole Foods last year. I had all these customers say like, ‘Are you going to go to ACL?’ and I am like ‘No.” Then they would say ‘You should try to go next year.’ And we're like, you know, we're here,” smiled Kaylin Martinez, of Luna Luna.

They said being able to play ACL did not seem real until they got their artist wristbands. They said their music is a mix of everything they listen to and includes both Spanish and English since they are bilingual.

“There's love songs, there's slow songs, there's fun songs,” said Kavvi.

They said attendees can expect a variety of styles in their performance Sunday.

“We're like a buffet. All you can eat, all you can eat,” laughed Kavvi.

They have come a long way from their first show and just finished up multiple tour dates on the West Coast. They are doing exactly what they hoped they would be doing when they first formed their band.

“There were like 11 people at our first show that we played together in Denton, Texas,” said Kavvi. “But like, even then, like just hearing us play those, I was like ‘We’re good!’”

If you choose to be a part of the much bigger crowd they will play for at ACL, you will not be disappointed.

"If you want a good time, an unforgettable time, something you will never see anywhere else, Luna Luna,” said Bonilla.

They will also be opening for Omar Apollo at the Moody Theater on Saturday, Oct. 8.

