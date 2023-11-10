Austin artist set to perform for the first time at ACL Fest reflects on journey to get there

Sisi Berry said she's honored to be one of the more than 20 local artists playing the festival and she doesn't want to take the opportunity for granted.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local artist Sisi Berry is performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) for the first time this weekend after 10 years of putting in the work, playing open mics and Austin venues.

The self-proclaimed "military brat" has roots in Texas and Venezuela but settled down in Austin after she went to Texas A&M University. She has been working on her music ever since.

She said that consistency has been her game and she's so excited about the opportunity to play ACL.

She said she's honored to be one of the more than 20 local artists playing, and she doesn't want to take the opportunity for granted.

"I've been playing in the city for a long time, and then you get stoked for yourself and you want to take it seriously and you want to be deserving of all the kindness of the city has been giving," Berry said.

She said it's been surreal to see her name on the posters around the city she's worked so hard in.

"I love being a musician, saying that I'm a musician in Austin when I've gone and toured. It's, you know, it's my favorite calling card to be like, 'I play music in Austin, Texas,'" Berry said.

She said this is her biggest gig so far and she's really hoping it will provide her with a platform to go even further.

Berry is performing Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Tito's stage.

