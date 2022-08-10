ACL tickets go on presale Dec. 1

Tis the season with a presale for the city's biggest music festival!

AUSTIN, Texas — It might be December, but it's always the season for Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival here!

Tickets for ACL 2023 go on presale starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Although the lineup for next year's festival hasn't been released yet, and won't be until around May 2023, you can buy your three day ticket ahead of time!

To get access to the presale for tickets, you will need to sign-up for their text thread through the website. That link can be found here. The types of tickets available will be the three day general admission, general admission plus, VIP or platinum.

Additionally, if you are from outside of Austin, you can buy early access to a three day hotel package which includes three day tickets into the festival. It has not been released what kind of three day tickets they will be.

Details are limited regarding the presale, but according to their website layaway plans will be available upon purchase.