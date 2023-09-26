Here's which Texas artists are playing ACL Fest 2023

More than two dozen Texas bands and artists will take the stage during one of Austin's biggest events of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner, bringing with it the chance to see musicians from all over the world.

Among them are more than two dozen bands and artists from Texas!

If you're looking to see the acts that put the "Austin" in "Austin City Limits" or who just hail from the Lone Star State, we've compiled lists for both weekends of this year's fest.

Weekend 1

Friday, Oct. 6

Asleep at the Wheel – 1 p.m. at Honda

Abraham Alexander – 1:40 p.m. at T-Mobile

School of Rock – 2:30 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

D4VD – 5:10 p.m. at IHG

The Mars Volta – 7:10 p.m. at Miller Lite

Saturday, Oct. 7

The Barton Hills Choir – 11:30 a.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Bigxthaplug – 11:45 a.m. at Miller Lite

Die Spitz – 11:45 a.m. at Tito's

Shooks – 12:45 p.m. at Tito's

Angel White – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's

Calder Allen – 2:45 p.m. at Tito's

Ben Kweller – 3 p.m. at Miller LIte

Tanya Tucker – 5 p.m. at T-Mobile

Sunday, Oct. 8

Ellis Bullard – 12 p.m. at IHG

Wesley Bray and the Disciples of Joy – 12 p.m. at Tito's

Jane Leo – 1 p.m. at Tito's

Randall King – 1:30 p.m. at IHG

Grace Sorensen – 1:30 p.m. at BMI

Tanner Usrey – 5:15 p.m. at BMI

Cigarettes After Sex – 7:15 p.m. at Miller Lite

Weekend 2

Friday, Oct. 13

School of Rock – 12:45 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Font – 12:55 p.m. at American Express

The Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective – 1:15 p.m. at Tito's

Abraham Alexander – 3:10 p.m. at T-Mobile

D4VD – 5:10 p.m. at IHG

Saturday, Oct. 14

The Barton Hills Choir – 11:30 a.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Blackchyl – 11:45 a.m. at Tito's

Nemegata – 12 p.m. at IHG

Rattlesnake Milk – 1:15 p.m. at BMI

Angel White – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's

Calder Allen – 2:45 p.m. at Tito's

Ben Kweller – 3 p.m. at Miller LIte

Tanya Tucker – 5 p.m. at T-Mobile

Sunday, Oct. 15

Kathryn Legendre – 12 p.m. at IHG

The Moriah Sisters – 12 p.m. at Tito's

Leon III – 12 p.m. at T-Mobile

Randall King – 1:30 p.m. at IHG

Quin NFN – 2 p.m. at Tito's

Caramelo Haze – 3:15 p.m. at BMI

Cigarettes After Sex – 7:15 p.m. at Miller Lite