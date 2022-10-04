Austin Sit-y Limits: You can stream ACL Fest 2022 from home via Hulu

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you don't like crowds or just didn't feel like shelling out a few hundred bucks, this year, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Hulu have you covered.
Earlier this year, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming partner for Austin-based C3 Presents' biggest music festivals: Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and, of course, ACL Fest.
The following Weekend 1 artists will be streamed:
Friday, Oct. 7
- Asleep at the Wheel
- Cassandra Jenkins
- Noah Cyrus
- Charlotte Cardin
- L'Impératrice
- Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Billy Strings
- Tamino
- Nation of Language
- Kevin Morby
- Gayle
- James Blake
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Arlo Parks
- Omar Apollo
Saturday, Oct. 8
- The Future X
- The Aquadolls
- The Midnight
- Role Model
- Wallows
- Manchester Orchestra
- Sofi Tukker
- Big Boi
- The War on Drugs
- Flume
- The Ventures
- Slayyyter
- Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodelicos
- Tyla Yaweh
- Conan Gray
- Samia
- Sabrina Claudio
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Diplo
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Glove
- Taipei Houston
- Larry June
- MUNA
- Spoon
- Paramore
- Marcus Mumford
- Danielle Ponder
- Dehd
- Goth Babe
- Oliver Tree
- 6LACK
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Marias
- Big Wild
- Goose
Streaming the festival will require a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access will become available Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT only.
To learn more about Hulu's live ACL programming, click here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members