AUSTIN, Texas — On the final day of the Austin City Limits music festival, an Austin-area high school band got paid a visit by one of the acts.

ACL headliner Mumford & Sons visited Austin High School and rehearsed for their ACL set with the Maroons band.

"COOL! @MumfordAndSons rehearsing w/ Austin High band for tonight’s @aclfestival. Go Maroons! 📷: @TomNesbittATX," KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski tweeted Sunday.

Mumford & Sons will close out the festival on its final day with a performance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The band's ACL stops comes as they travel for their Delta Tour. The last headline show for the tour in the United States was Friday in Oklahoma City, the band tweeted. Mumford & Sons will take its Delta Tour overseas to Japan next.

They also headlined weekend one of ACL before finishing out the Delta Tour shows in the United States last week.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

ACL 2019: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors – a band for all ages

Texas Longhorns fall 4 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after Red River Showdown loss

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000

Fort Worth police officer kills woman inside her own home, officials say