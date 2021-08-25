ACL giving out free Weekend One wristbands to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19

To qualify, you have to pre-register for a vaccine event at Q2 Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits is offering free one-day tickets to Weekend One of the music festival to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first 1,000 people to pre-register for a vaccine event at Q2 Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, will get the tickets. ACL is partnering with VaxTogetherAustin, Austin FC and Walgreens for the vaccine incentive.

You must receive either your first or second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at Q2 to be eligible for the free wristband. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all being offered. Participants will only be able to receive the second dose of the Moderna shot.

COVID-19 booster shots do not count. You can pre-register for the event online.

ACL announced that attendees have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the 2021 festival last week.

George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Rufus Du Sol, Tyler, The Creator and Duran Duran are the 2021 headliners for the festival. Multiple changes to Sunday’s headliners were made after DaBaby was dropped from the fest and Stevie Nicks pulled out due to coronavirus concerns.

Weekend One of ACL is Oct. 1-3. Weekend Two is Oct. 8-10.