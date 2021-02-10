ACL Festival frame painted by local artist

Muralist Zuzu brings color and joy to Zilker Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings 75,000 people to Zilker Park each day. The event represents Austin in many ways, with food, music and art.

This year, one of the iconic photo opportunity spots, the ACL Fest frame, was painted by local muralist Zuzu who said it’s an honor to be displaying artwork in front of this many people.

The line to get a photo at the frame is at times 50 people long. Most of those people said they’d be posting their photos on social media and didn’t mind waiting.

The frame is big enough for people to step inside of it, and it allows people to get creative with their photos as well.

“Seeing people interact with my artwork is really, really exciting. It’s one thing to be able to paint something and then it exists in the world and there’s a whole other level that I don’t miss, when people get to step inside of the artwork and interact with it and it becomes a whole other living, breathing piece of art,” said Zuzu.

Her goal was to bring even more joy to the festival and to make festival-goers feel good.

“I love it. The colors are very vibrant. They really stand out and that’s why I want to take a picture there because I stand out, so why not, with a background that stands out as well,” one fest-goer said.

“Seeing other people enjoy it is what really fills my heart,” added Zuzu.