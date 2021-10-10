ACL Festival organizers apologize after Phoebe Bridgers' audio cut short

The festival said it made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show its support for the singer and an organization close to her heart.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival has apologized to singer Phoebe Bridgers for cutting the sound during the final song of her Weekend Two performance.

Video on social media showed the audio dying out during the band’s set-closer “I Know the End” on Saturday afternoon. The festival, which has several adjacent stages timed to start when another ends, sometimes cuts the sound when a performer goes over their allotted set time.

After the set on Saturday, Bridgers tweeted an expletive at the festival. The tweet has since been deleted.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, organizers for the festival released a statement on Monday afternoon, saying, “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of [the] Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

Bridgers responded, tweeting, “Thank you.”

Bridgers played her full set at Weekend One of the festival, as well as an ACL Fest Nights show on Oct. 8 at Stubb’s. While in town, she also taped an episode of “Austin City Limits” at ACL Live.

