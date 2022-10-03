LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to check out during ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, thousands of people from all over flock to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Many visitors also treat traveling for the festival as a way to check out some of the best restaurants and shops Austin has to offer. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Luckily, KVUE has done a lot of reporting on locally-owned restaurants, shops and more to highlight the local business owners that make Austin unique. Below are a few lists to help you narrow down where to go while you're in town.
First, you can satisfy your cravings for Austin-based foods at one of these restaurants featured in our Keep Austin Local series:
- 309 Coffee
- Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine
- Antonelli's Cheese Shop
- Backspace Pizza
- Brown’s Bar-B-Que
- Cajun Skillet
- Casa Costa Bake Shop
- Counter Culture
- Cupprimo
- Cypress Grill
- Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory
- El Patio
- Emerald Tavern Games and Café
- Genuine Joe Coffee House
- Habanero Mexican Café
- The Hive
- Hoover's Cooking
- JewBoy Burgers
- Kick Butt Coffee
- Kinda Tropical
- Kome Sushi Kitchen
- Lammes Candies
- Malone Coffee
- Milano Cafe
- NeWorlDeli
- Opal Divine's
- Pacha Organic Café
- The Perfect Bite
- Reale’s Pizza and Café
- San Francisco Bakery and Café
- Stars Café
- Stay While Coffee
- The Sweet Parlor Bakery
- Teal House Coffee and Bakery
- Top Notch Hamburgers
- West Pecan Coffee and Beer
- ZuZu Handmade Mexican Food
Hoping to score some festival digs or Austin-exclusive souvenirs? Check out these shops previously featured on Keep Austin Local:
- Aaron's Rock and Roll
- Anna's Toy Depot
- Art Escape
- Atown
- Austin Gift Company
- Blair's Western Wear
- BookWoman
- Modern Redux
- The Paper + Craft Pantry
- Parts & Labour
- Patchouli Joe's Books and Indulgences
- Personally Yours
- Pink Flamingo Plant Co.
- Prototype Vintage Design
- RESTART CBD
- Room Service Vintage
- Sea of Beads
- Slow North
- Stardust Vintage
- Take Heart
- Terra Toys
- Tribe Comics and Games
- Turquoise Trading Post
For even more previously featured local businesses, check out our Keep Austin Local page.
If you're looking to be more intentional and support a minority-owned local business, check out the restaurants, shops and more compiled in these lists:
Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
- UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members
- Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
- 'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations