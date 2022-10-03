LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to check out during ACL Fest 2022

Choosing where to dine or shop in the Austin area can be overwhelming. This guide can help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, thousands of people from all over flock to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Many visitors also treat traveling for the festival as a way to check out some of the best restaurants and shops Austin has to offer. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.

Luckily, KVUE has done a lot of reporting on locally-owned restaurants, shops and more to highlight the local business owners that make Austin unique. Below are a few lists to help you narrow down where to go while you're in town.

First, you can satisfy your cravings for Austin-based foods at one of these restaurants featured in our Keep Austin Local series:

Hoping to score some festival digs or Austin-exclusive souvenirs? Check out these shops previously featured on Keep Austin Local:

For even more previously featured local businesses, check out our Keep Austin Local page.

If you're looking to be more intentional and support a minority-owned local business, check out the restaurants, shops and more compiled in these lists:

