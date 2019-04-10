AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of the year again!

The Austin Music Festival is kicking off another fun weekend filled with unforgettable performances, killer dance moves and good local food. That also means there will be thousands of people in town ready to get festive.

As you make your way over to Zilker Park, make sure the belongings you packed are allowed into the festival, especially the bag you're keeping them in. You don't want to get turned away at the entry gate because you're hauling stuff that's not allowed in.

Here's what you can and can't bring to the 2019 ACL Fest.

Allowed:

Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir. Security may make bag policy exceptions at the Family Friendly Entrance (to the right of the Barton Springs East entrance, closes at 7pm) for parents of babies and toddlers with diaper bags, breastfeeding mothers and those with documented medical needs.

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Strollers

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

GoPro cameras without accessories

Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs)

Sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Bug Repellant (no aerosol containers)

Empty hydration packs

Empty Water bottles (plastic or aluminum). For CamelBak type water bottle the max size is 36 oz

External Battery Chargers

Totems, rage sticks and flags under 12 ft. tall are allowed for way-finding among friends. Items that are deemed by Festival organizers to be unsafe, inappropriate, offensive or are being used for purposes other than intended are prohibited and may be confiscated on site

Prescription Medicine Requirements: Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day. Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler. Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.



Prohibited:

E-Cigs or Vaping devices

Liquids

Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lens) Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment

Drones or any other remote flying device

Frisbees

Camping or Tent setups. Includes camping umbrellas, tents and cordoning off your chairs with tape/rope

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Framed backpacks

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, give-aways, samples, etc.

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

No Inflatable furniture (rafts, chairs, etc.)

For additional questions about allowed and prohibited items, e-mail us at info@aclfestival.com.

If you're not planning on attending ACL, be sure to avoid these roads.

