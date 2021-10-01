ACL Fest urges other modes of transportation exiting park due to limited shuttle availability

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday evening, the Austin City Limits Music Festival alerted fest-goers that it was experiencing limited shuttle bus availability.
According to a tweet, the festival said guests were seeing long wait times from Zilker Park to Republic Square Park.
"We encourage fans exiting the park to utilize other methods of transportation – rideshare, Cap Metro from Lamar Blvd, Hike & Bike Trail, etc.," the tweet said.
There are many ways to get to the festival, but there will be no parking at Zilker Park or the surrounding neighborhoods. There is also bike parking available. You can ride Capital Metro buses, take a taxi or use a ride-sharing app.
We put together a full traffic guide for ACL Fest, including parking, road closures and transportation.
