Limited supply of ACL Fest tickets on sale Monday

Both one-day and three-day General Admission and General Admission+ tickets for both weekends are available. The tickets will be available for purchase on ACL’s website until they run out.

One-day general admission tickets for both weekends start at $135. Three-day general admissions tickets for both weekends start at $300.

Tickets for ACL Fest 2021 previously sold out in record time this year. Three-day tickets went on sale on May 20 at noon, and all passes for both weekends sold out before 3 p.m.

A few days later, single-day tickets were released at noon and were sold out by 1:35 p.m.

The 2021 festival marks ACL’s 20th anniversary. Weekend One is from Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 3, and Weekend Two is Friday, Oct. 8, to Sunday, Oct. 10.

George Strait and Miley Cyrus are the festival’s Friday headliners for both weekends. On Saturday, the headliners are Billie Eilish and Rufus Du Sol.

The Sunday headliners, Tyler, The Creator and Duran Duran, were not part of the original lineup. Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally set to headline the festival, but Nicks pulled out. DaBaby was cut from the lineup.