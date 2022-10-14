ACL Fest 2022: Omar Apollo sings bedroom R&B, Mexican corridos at sunset

Apollo, whose song “Evergreen” spread via TikTok this year, missed the festival last year after a last-minute lineup change.

AUSTIN, Texas — After missing last year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival following a last-minute lineup change, Omar Apollo was there this year to treat fans to a genre-spanning set as the sun went down on Friday.

A lot has happened for Apollo since last year. In April, he released his debut album, “Ivory,” which features “Evergreen” – a track that went viral on TikTok this year. And the TikTok fans at ACL were ready with their phones.

“I know for a fact you all know this song,” Apollo told the ACL crowd on Friday evening as he launched into the track, which highlights his range and soulful vocals.

Apollo brings a natural energy to his performance of an artist enjoying his newfound success – dancing his own way and sharing that joy with the audience. He busts out the occasional Michael Jackson dance move, to much applause.

Born to Mexican parents in Indiana, Apollo grew up listening to everything from Pedro Infante to Prince, and the variety of influences shows in his music.

The start of his set featured “Killing Me” and “Talk,” showcasing his range as he shifted from bedroom R&B and groovy romantic to guitar-playing rock star.

About halfway through his ACL set, Apollo performed “En El Olvido,” a heartbreak song in the style of a Mexican corrido and a crowd favorite.

“I know there are a lot of Mexicans in Texas,” Apollo said. “Where are all my Latinos?”

From corrido to reggaetón, Apollo had Zilker Park move from mariachi swaying to perrea with "Frío."

He led another singalong with “Bad Life,” a song that features Kali Uchis, but the crowd sang the lyrics in her absence.

With “Want U Around” toward the end of his set, Apollo did what he does best – a lovelorn falsetto. Picking up the pace again with “Go Away,” it was the close to a set full of energy and musical passion while staying authentic and delivering what his fans were looking for at ACL.