Here's a look at the lineup for this year's ACL Fest Nights

The 2022 lineup, announced on Wednesday, includes performances from artists like Omar Apollo, Japanese Breakfast, ZHU and more.

Festivalgoers in town for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival can continue their experience away from Zilker Park during ACL Fest Nights.

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 15, folks will be able to check out artists at different music venues around Austin. The 2022 lineup, announced on Wednesday, includes performances from artists like Omar Apollo, Japanese Breakfast, ZHU and more.

Here's a breakdown of the shows you'll be able to see:

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Zach Bryan at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Thursday, Oct. 6

Billy Strings at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Friday, Oct. 7

Big Wild with Josh Fudge at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Kevin Morby with Cassandra Jenkins at Scoot Inn

Cimafunk at Antone's

Calder Allen at Continental Club

James Blake (DJ Set) Presents CMYK at Emo's Austin

Saturday, Oct. 8

Omar Apollo at ACL Live

MUNA with Isaac Dunbar at Empire Garage

Goose at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Goth Babe at Scoot Inn

Buffalo Nichols at Continental Club

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set) at Emo's Austin

Nation of Langauge at Stubb's Indoors

Sunday, Oct. 9

Larry June at Antone's

Thursday, Oct. 13

Billy Strings at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Vacations with Jackie Hayes & Darkbird at Scoot Inn

Me Nd Adam at Antone's

Friday, Oct. 14

The Marias at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Spoon with Glove & Andrew Cashen at ACL Live

Magdalena Bay at Antone's

Neil Frances (DJ Set) at Empire Control Room

Ripe at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

Big Gigantic at Emo's Austin

Saturday, Oct. 15

Japanese Breakfast with DEHD at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wilderado with Michigander at Empire Garage

Benee with Spill Tabb at Scoot Inn

Buffalo Nichols at Continental Club

ZHU (DJ Set) at Emo's Austin

Tickets for ACL Fest Nights go on sale this Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. CST. You can buy those tickets here.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. This year's lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and more.

A limited number of 1-day tickets are still available and can be bought here.

ACL released its daily schedules back in July and you can find them here.

For all of KVUE's coverage of ACL Fest 2021 and to keep up with the latest news about this year's fest, head to KVUE.com/ACL.

