8 things you might have missed during Weekend 1 at ACL Fest 2022

With six days of music, nine stages and back-to-back to performances, it's impossible to catch every moment of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

KVUE had boots on the ground all three days during Weekend 1, trying to catch some of the most eye-catching, Texas-sized moments.

If the FOMO is real – that means fear of missing out – we've got you covered.

Kacey Musgraves nails it

Grammy-award winning country musician Kacey Musgraves was the Honda Stage headliner on Sunday night.

While she mainly crooned her hits from her breakthrough records "Golden Hour" and "star-crossed," she did have an interesting moment before leading into one of her original hits, "Merry Go 'Round."

"If you don't mind me, it's this nail. It's too long for this song," said Musgraves as she whipped out a nail clipper and started trimming her nails. "Oh! And maybe this one too. I don't wanna f--- this one up for you guys."

Relatable content is @KaceyMusgraves clipping her nails in the middle of @aclfestival so she can play the guitar. 😂 (warning: video contains explicit language) pic.twitter.com/pBSFWrumLD — Shane Hinton (@MakeItRainShane) October 10, 2022

Lil Nax X gives Beyoncé

One of Saturday's biggest headliners was Lil Nas X.

The queer rapper has dabbled in country music in the past – remember "Old Town Road?" – and has been vocal about his support for one of Texas's biggest stars, Beyoncé.

So it should have come at no surprise when he paused his set, breaking down for a ballroom vogue moment to "PURE/HONEY" from her latest album, "RENAISSANCE."

Red Hot Chili Peppers fizzle out

Maybe it was the full moon, but something was amiss on Sunday night.

Despite their two-hour time allotment, according to The Austin Chronicle, headliners the Red Hot Chili Peppers ended their set after only 77 minutes.

Traditionally, the Honda Stage headliner will finish before the American Express headliner, allowing time for fans to head over to watch the closing act end the weekend with overhead fireworks.

Instead, this year, Kacey Musgraves fans wishing to catch the Peppers after her set were left watching fireworks over an empty stage as both crowds flocked to the exit gates.

Austin skies turn P!nk

If you left early on Saturday night, you may have missed it.

Pop icon P!nk is known for her aerial acrobatics when she performs. But at a venue like Zilker Park, many would have thought the idea would be off the table.

However, scores of ACL Fest-goers were shocked to see the "So What" singer close out her set zipping across the Austin sky.

SZA makes a promise

On Friday night, headliner SZA made a promise to her Austin fans.

"Tickets still count for the new album tour," SZA told the crowd quickly into her set during night one of the festival. "I'm grateful that you guys still show up for me … you don't know what's going on, you don't know the plan going forward … just God got it."

In 2021, the R&B singer selected Austin for one date among an intimate six-night tour, tickets for which sold out immediately. The lucky few who were able to score tickets were later out of luck when she canceled and refunded the show due to illness.

Details on the new album and whether the tour will stop in Austin remain limited.

Paramore packs a crowd

Fans of Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers combined to prosperous proportions Saturday.

While it's been over a decade since the rockers helped catapult the pop-punk genre to the mainstream in the 2000s, if you paid close attention, it was obvious that Austin still loves Paramore.

Lead singer Hayley Williams even paused to take a photo with the enormous crowd behind her.

The Chicks make a gubernatorial endorsement

If their controversial statements regarding President George W. Bush in 2003 were any indicator, it also should have come as no surprise that The Chicks would share some political commentary during their performance.

"Let me tell you something," said lead singer Natalie Maines while wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt. "Do you have a mother? Do you have a sister? Do you have a daughter? Do you have a girlfriend? Vote Beto. If there is a female in your life that you care about, vote Beto."

KVUE's Britny Eubank also noted that a "Beto for Texas" sticker was seen on Emily Strayer's piano.

#Texas! The registration deadline for the Nov. 8th election is TOMORROW, Oct. 11th. Make sure you are registered! https://t.co/B1qdmghyYe#BetoforGovernor2022 pic.twitter.com/PXRA6bgsIm — The Chicks (@thechicks) October 10, 2022

Covers on covers on covers

Now, back to P!nk.

Fans were quick to notice a setlist filled with song covers. Here's what we were able to compile:

"River" by Bishop Briggs

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan

"Me and Bobby McGee" by Kris Kristofferson

"What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes

"Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You" by Joan Baez

But she wasn't the only one to excite festgoers with their own take on another artist's song. Of course, The Chicks played their world-famous rendition of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. And just to name a few others:

Lil Nas X - "Pony" by Ginuine

Kacey Musgraves - "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

MUNA - "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

The Marias - "...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears

James Blake - "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell