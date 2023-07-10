Local pharmacy supplying health essentials for ACL festival goers

Local Austin pharmacy Peoples Rx will be hosting a Bodega inside festival grounds stocked with health products.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Festival (ACL) is one of the city's most beloved traditions!

But with the start of the school year and an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases, a local pharmacy is aiming to keep festival goers prepared and healthy ahead of the music festival season.

For both weekend one and two of ACL, Peoples Rx will be hosting a bodega filled with a number of health care utilities, like immunity supplements, band aids, sunscreen, liquid IV and allergy relief.

The company says it will have health professionals available to answer questions people may have. The bodega will be located near the food trucks and stands area and also another location in the VIP area.

"If you're from out of the area and you have any other health related questions coming by, Peoples is always a great opportunity and option for people that don't have access to this kind of wellness where they are living. Austin is so lucky to have us, but the people from out of the area need to know that too," said Nicole Neves, a representative for the company.

Other items that will be available at the booth include earbuds ponchos, blankets, headache medicine and all kinds of snacks.

"Everyone has different dietary requirements. So we have everything from bananas, apples, you know, basic fruit, some nuts. And then we have just some fun things that people might be looking for while they're out listening to music. If you want some candy, we have that, too. But we want to make sure that people at least have access to healthier opportunities," said Neves.

The bodega will also be selling cold water.

"A lot of times people will be having fun and forget to hydrate and then you just feel bad at the end of the day and you still have two more days minimum to go. So hydration is important. Peoples provides water bottles. If you do, forget them. Staying hydrated also means electrolytes. So we're offering some opportunities for electrolyte replacement," said Neves.

As far as post-festival detox and recovery, health officials say one of the best things that you can do is take very high doses of Vitamin C to help support the immune system.

"It is back to school. So we're seeing an uptick in viruses and just general illnesses. People are kind of immunocompromised this time of year anyway. So vitamin C, Party Smart and those kinds of things will help support your system while you go for the three days or if you're lucky enough to be here for both weeks," said Neves.

