Some early bands on day 1 of ACL Fest report canceled shows after rain delays start

The festival was scheduled to open at noon, but the start has been pushed back to 3 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Bands are reporting that their early Friday sets have been canceled after overnight storms delayed the start of ACL Fest Weekend One.

Storms in the early-morning hours dumped about one inch of rain on Zilker Park in Austin, prompting Flash Flood Warnings hours before the gates were supposed to open at ACL Fest. The festival was scheduled to open at noon, but the start has been pushed back to 3 p.m.

"Due to inclement weather overnight and impacts to Zilker Park, gates for the first day of ACL Fest will open at 3pm today," ACL posted on its website. "We look forward to seeing you this afternoon. Stay tuned for performance schedule updates."

Now, many are wondering what that means for Friday's schedule.

On ACL Fest's Friday schedule, shows before 3 p.m. are not listed.

Several bands have taken to social media to tell their fans that their sets have been canceled due to the delay.

Austin-based band Nané posted an Instagram story, saying, "Our set is cancelled. All artists that start before 3."

"Damn. We had so much put together for this," Nané said. "I guess we just keep pushing."

Primo the Alien, another Austin performer, says she sobbed when she found out their set was canceled, KVUE's Brittany Flowers reported.

Nothing,nowhere said, "pulled up to austin city limits and got cancelled due to rain. it is what it is."

So what happens t the @aclfestival schedule? Seems like performances are being cancelled.@nothingnowhere posted saying their 2:30pm set is not going to happen. #ACLFestival #ACLMusicFestival pic.twitter.com/Hcphbq8why — Brittany Flowers (@bflowerstv) October 1, 2021

“Well we almost played ACL,” said the band Audic Empire in an Instagram post.

Claud also announced on Instagram their set was canceled.

However, Flowers reported that Bexley, which was scheduled to perform at 1:45 p.m., has now been rescheduled for 7 p.m.