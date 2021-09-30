Travis County will offer COVID-19 vaccines at ACL Fest 2021

The County's mobile vaccine team will offer vaccines during both weekends of the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend and next, you can protect yourself from COVID-19 and enjoy some live music at the same time.

The Travis County mobile vaccine team will provide COVID-19 vaccines during both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The team will operate from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the festival.

Anyone 12 years old or older can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer boosters shots will also be available for those who qualify. According to the CDC, people who meet the following criteria can receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their initial 2-dose series:

65 or older

18 or older who have underlying medical conditions

18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings

Those receiving their second Pfizer dose or the Pfizer booster shot should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card so it can be updated. Fully vaccinated individuals are already required to bring proof of vaccination to the festival, as ACL is requiring that attendees show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

No appointments are required to receive a vaccine at ACL from the Travis County mobile team. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for ages 12 to 17, and the parent or guardian must be present.

Travis County has also begun administering Pfizer booster shots at all of its mobile clinics and at the Expo Center location. To see a calendar and map of vaccine events in Travis County, visit the Travis County COVID-19 page and click on the “Get Vaccinated” button. Below the calendar, there’s a “Find a COVID-19 Vaccine Near You” button that will take you to the vaccine locations map.