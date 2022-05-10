x
Austin City Limits

Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022

More than a dozen local bands and artists will take the stage during one of the city's biggest events of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world.

Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.

If you're looking to see acts that put the ATX in ACL, we've compiled a list of local artists – some who are still in their humble beginnings and others, like Austin's Spoon and Conan Gray of Georgetown, who have already made it big – performing across both weekends of the festival:

Weekend 1

Friday

Asleep at the Wheel – 1 p.m. at Honda

School of Rock – 2:30 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Sarah and the Sundays – 5 p.m. at BMI

Saturday

The Barton Hills Choir – 11:30 a.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Mama Duke – 12 p.m. at Barton Springs

Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodlicos – 2:15 p.m. at Honda

Conan Gray – 4:15 p.m. at Honda

Sunday

Luna Luna – 11:45 a.m. at Barton Springs

Primo the Alien – 12:45 p.m. at Tito's

Darkbird – 1:15 p.m. at BMI

Caleb de Casper – 1:15 p.m. at Barton Springs

Buffalo Nichols – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's

Eric Tessmer – 5 p.m. at BMI

Spoon – 6 p.m. at Honda

Weekend 2

Friday

School of Rock –  12:30 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective –  1:30 p.m. at Tito's

Conan Gray – 4 p.m. at American Express

Saturday

Lesly Reynaga – 12 p.m. at Barton Springs

Como Las Movies – 12:45 p.m. at Honda

Good Looks – 1 p.m. at Tito's

SaulPaul – 4:45 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits

Sunday

Flora & Fawna – 11:45 a.m. at Miller Lite

Pleasure Venom – 11:45 a.m. at Barton Springs

Me Nd Adam – 12:45 at Tito's

Buffalo Nichols – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's

Spoon – 4 p.m. at Honda

