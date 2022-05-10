Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world.
Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
If you're looking to see acts that put the ATX in ACL, we've compiled a list of local artists – some who are still in their humble beginnings and others, like Austin's Spoon and Conan Gray of Georgetown, who have already made it big – performing across both weekends of the festival:
Weekend 1
Friday
Asleep at the Wheel – 1 p.m. at Honda
School of Rock – 2:30 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits
Sarah and the Sundays – 5 p.m. at BMI
Saturday
The Barton Hills Choir – 11:30 a.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits
Mama Duke – 12 p.m. at Barton Springs
Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodlicos – 2:15 p.m. at Honda
Conan Gray – 4:15 p.m. at Honda
Sunday
Luna Luna – 11:45 a.m. at Barton Springs
Primo the Alien – 12:45 p.m. at Tito's
Darkbird – 1:15 p.m. at BMI
Caleb de Casper – 1:15 p.m. at Barton Springs
Buffalo Nichols – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's
Eric Tessmer – 5 p.m. at BMI
Spoon – 6 p.m. at Honda
Weekend 2
Friday
School of Rock – 12:30 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits
Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective – 1:30 p.m. at Tito's
Conan Gray – 4 p.m. at American Express
Saturday
Lesly Reynaga – 12 p.m. at Barton Springs
Como Las Movies – 12:45 p.m. at Honda
Good Looks – 1 p.m. at Tito's
SaulPaul – 4:45 p.m. at Austin Kiddie Limits
Sunday
Flora & Fawna – 11:45 a.m. at Miller Lite
Pleasure Venom – 11:45 a.m. at Barton Springs
Me Nd Adam – 12:45 at Tito's
Buffalo Nichols – 1:45 p.m. at Tito's
Spoon – 4 p.m. at Honda
