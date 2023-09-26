ACL Eats and Sweets: Which Austin restaurants will have booths at ACL Fest 2023?

Nearly 50 local restaurants will be serving food at ACL Fest this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — When attending any music festival, it's important to stay hydrated, wear sensible shoes and make sure you eat something. Thankfully, the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) makes the last step pretty easy by keeping most of its food offerings in one place.

During previous festivals, attendees could find most food in the "ACL Eats" area, located between the beer hall and the Tito's Handmade Vodka Stage, not too far from the fest's iconic flags. In the past, there has also been an area called "More Eats" on the opposite side of the park, across Barton Springs Road, near the merchandise building.

As of Sept. 26, ACL has not published a map for this year's festival, so it's not clear yet if food booths will be set up in those same locations. What is clear is which restaurants will be serving up grub.

Every year, dozens of local restaurants serve limited menu offerings during the festival. The following spots are currently marked with the "ACL Eats" category on the fest's website:

Meanwhile, the following spots are marked with the "ACL Sweets" category:

If you're over 21 and looking for something to sip on, there are also a number of bar booths scattered across Zilker Park during the festival, as well as the Craft Beer Hall, Lite Bar 75, ACL Fest 2023 with Tito's and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Branded Experience. Learn more.