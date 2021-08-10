When is ACL Fest 2022 happening?

We now know when the festival is happening in 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Festival 2022 is happening in mid-October, and festival-goers can take advantage of a pre-sale this Thursday.

The festival posted on its website that the festival is set to take place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. The pre-sale for the two-weekend festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. You can sign up for early access on the festival's website. The early access sale is on a first-come, first-served basis.

In 2021, ACL Fest was an in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

PHOTOS: ACL 2021 - Weekend Two 1/133

2/133

3/133

4/133

5/133

6/133

7/133

8/133

9/133

10/133

11/133

12/133

13/133

14/133

15/133

16/133

17/133

18/133

19/133

20/133

21/133

22/133

23/133

24/133

25/133

26/133

27/133

28/133

29/133

30/133

31/133

32/133

33/133

34/133

35/133

36/133

37/133

38/133

39/133

40/133

41/133

42/133

43/133

44/133

45/133

46/133

47/133

48/133

49/133

50/133

51/133

52/133

53/133

54/133

55/133

56/133

57/133

58/133

59/133

60/133

61/133

62/133

63/133

64/133

65/133

66/133

67/133

68/133

69/133

70/133

71/133

72/133

73/133

74/133

75/133

76/133

77/133

78/133

79/133

80/133

81/133

82/133

83/133

84/133

85/133

86/133

87/133

88/133

89/133

90/133

91/133

92/133

93/133

94/133

95/133

96/133

97/133

98/133

99/133

100/133

101/133

102/133

103/133

104/133

105/133

106/133

107/133

108/133

109/133

110/133

111/133

112/133

113/133

114/133

115/133

116/133

117/133

118/133

119/133

120/133

121/133

122/133

123/133

124/133

125/133

126/133

127/133

128/133

129/133

130/133

131/133

132/133

133/133 1 / 133

While the spread of the coronavirus was still a concern as the festival shook Zilker Park, only four COVID-19 cases were linked to weekend one of the festival.

The 2022 lineup will not be released for several more months. Prior to the 2021 festival, ACL Fest released the lineup in late May.