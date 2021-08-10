x
Austin City Limits

When is ACL Fest 2022 happening?

We now know when the festival is happening in 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Festival 2022 is happening in mid-October, and festival-goers can take advantage of a pre-sale this Thursday.

The festival posted on its website that the festival is set to take place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. The pre-sale for the two-weekend festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. You can sign up for early access on the festival's website. The early access sale is on a first-come, first-served basis.

In 2021, ACL Fest was an in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

While the spread of the coronavirus was still a concern as the festival shook Zilker Park, only four COVID-19 cases were linked to weekend one of the festival.

The 2022 lineup will not be released for several more months. Prior to the 2021 festival, ACL Fest released the lineup in late May.

