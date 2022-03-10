Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest

A weak cold front is expected to bring seasonable weather for the first weekend of the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!

The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.

This front will bring the return of seasonable temperatures with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Drier air behind the front will lead to pleasant evening conditions each day of the event.

Recent forecast model runs have shown this to be a relatively dry cold front with the highest chances of rain being outside of Central Texas. That being said, we'll still continue to monitor the forecast closely for any rain chances to make sure you're prepared for the festival!

The first weekend of ACL last year experienced a slight delay on Friday, Oct. 1, due to rain but had fairly seasonable conditions for the rest of the event.

The KVUE Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast leading up to and during ACL Fest and provide updates on air and online. In the meantime, here is a look at your extended forecast.

