ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

The City of Austin shared guidance to help visitors during their stay for the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees.

ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.

Here's how different departments are preparing and how visitors can make the most out of their time in town:

Festival setup, which includes safety fencing, will begin on Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 7 a.m. This park access information page includes a map outlining impacts to the grounds.

Be familiar with the 2022 ACL Fest Entry Policy.

Visit the ACL Fest Website to learn about bag, water bottles and other allowed/prohibited items.

Pack a refillable bottle and stay hydrated throughout the event.

Wear shoes, clothes and hats that are appropriate for the outdoor environment and weather conditions.

Communicate your anticipated whereabouts ahead of time in case cell phone coverage is intermittent at the festival.

Ensure your phone is fully charged when you arrive.

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Please follow Leave No Trace principles. Plan ahead and prepare. Dispose of waste properly. Be considerate of other visitors.

Park Rules and City Ordinances:

Glass and Styrofoam are not allowed on park grounds.

No outside alcohol is allowed on site.

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited.

Smoking and vaping is prohibited in City of Austin parks. Violators are subject to a Class C Misdemeanor.

Vending at the park site without a permit will result in a $200 minimum fine – a Class C Misdemeanor.

A free shuttle service is provided by ACL Fest boards at Republic Square Park and drops riders at the entrance to the festival. Attendees can also ride the shuttle back downtown each evening of the festival.

CapMetro: Use the CapMetro trip planner to and from the park – MetroRapid 803 is the best route to get directly to ACL Fest.

Hike & Bike Trail: Walk or bike directly to the festival. Bring a light and remember motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail.

Bicycle: This bike detour map provides routes around the festival.

Micromobility: If you are taking a shared scooter or bike to the event, drop off the device in a designated area before entering the grounds.

Rideshare: Pickup and drop-off points will be located near MoPac at Veterans Drive, Lee Barton Drive and Wallingwood Drive.

There is no parking at Zilker Park or in the surrounding neighborhoods. Parking on the grass or on unauthorized park grounds will result in a large fine during special events.

This street closure map provides a full preview of the road closure and lane reduction schedule.

Barton Springs Pool remains open. This map shows access routes.

APD will conduct a no refusal Initiative that will coincide with the upcoming ACL Fest. This initiative will be in effect from Oct. 6 through Oct. 16 and will run daily from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law. APD and ATD are continuously focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways and waterways of Austin.

Pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowds.

Keep your phone and ID/credit cards/cash in separate places on your person.

Do not keep your phone in your back pocket – phones sticking out of back pockets or backpacks are not secure.

Keep property in a secure location (front pocket, fanny pack) or leave at home.

Record serial number information for your device and store it separately.

Notify on-site security/APD immediately for assistance.

Utilize APD’s online reporting site or Austin 3-1-1 (non-emergency) to report theft.

Check the ACL Fest lost and found site to report or attempt to locate a lost cell phone.

If you see something, say something.

Be aware of a large volume of pedestrians sharing the roadway in the area around the festival.

If there is an emergency response to the area, please give right-of-way to allow emergency vehicles access.

Dispose of smoking materials safely.

AFD will be on-site to ensure all fire code requirements are met.

ATCEMS will provide on-site medical resources at the festival.

If you or someone you're with experiences a medical emergency and can make it to the medical tent, please do so. If unable, call 9-1-1 and provide as many details about where the medics need to go to reach the patient as quickly as possible.

Consume alcohol in moderation and avoid using illicit substances.

Do not take pills that have not been prescribed to you and legally dispensed from a licensed pharmacy.

APH recommends attendees limiting close contact to people you know, being fully clothed to avoid skin-to-skin contact with strangers and staying home if you feel sick. Additional guidance can be found on this APH press release.

Community members are visitors should call 911 to report emergencies and call Austin 3-1-1 (512-974-2000) to report a non-emergency situation.

For more ACL information visit KVUE's ACL page.

