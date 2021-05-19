ACL Fest 2021 tickets on sale Thursday

Three-day general admission tickets will be available on Thursday, May 20, at noon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits tickets go on sale this Thursday!

Following last year's closure and virtual fest, ACL announced in February that the 2021 festival would hold in person at Zilker Park.

According to ACL, 3-day general admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 20, at noon CDT.

This year marks the festival's 20th anniversary and the shows will run on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.

Only 3-day general admission tickets for weekend one are currently on sale. These tickets will give attendants access to 130 bands performing on eight stages over the 3-day period at Zilker.

Food choices will be available from over 35 local chefs and restaurants including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

These tickets also include access to bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and specialty items from art vendors throughout the park

Kids 10 and under are allowed free access to Austin Kiddie Limits.

ACL has not yet released the 2021 lineup.