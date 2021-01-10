Lose something at ACL Fest 2021? There's an online system to try to help you find it

ACL has a virtual system in place to locate items lost during the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — Walking around spacious Zilker Park, surrounded by huge crowds of people, it can be easy to lose things during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Luckily, ACL Fest has a virtual system in place to try to help you locate items lost during the festival. Click here to see the items that have been found at the festival so far. As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, 176 unclaimed items had been found, from sunglasses and bags to keys and IDs.

Weekend 1 of ACL Fest continues through Sunday, Oct. 3. Weekend 2 will be Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10.

KVUE will be continuously covering both weekends of the festival. For the latest on what you need to know, performance recaps and more, head to KVUE.com/ACL.