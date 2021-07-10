Two arrested, accused of stealing cell phones at ACL Fest Weekend 1

The APD is also providing tips to keep your phone safe if you're going to Weekend 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department announced the arrests of two men accused of cell phone theft during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Police said they received many reports of theft at the festival, a majority of which were referred to as pick-pocketing. In most cases, the items stolen were phones.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police have arrested Holman Valbuena-Malpica and Johan Valbuena-Malpica, ages 35 and 33.

Holman Valbuena-Malpica is now charged with two third-degree felonies for theft from a person and tampering with evidence. Meanwhile, Johan Valbuena-Malpica is charged with a class A misdemeanor for unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

According to police, stolen phones are being powered down or placed into airplane mode to prevent tracking. APD also provided the following tips:

Pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowds

Keep your phone and ID/credit cards/cash in separate places on your person

Phones sticking out of back pockets or backpacks are not secure

Keep property in a secure location (front pocket, stylish fanny pack) or leave it at home

Record serial number information for your device and keep it separate

Notify on-site security/APD immediately for assistance

Utilize APD’s online reporting site, or 311 (non-emergency to report a theft

Check the ACL Fest lost and found site to report or attempt to locate a lost cell phone

If you see something, say something

The APD is collaborating with ACL Fest and other law enforcement agencies to recover and reunite stolen items with their owners. Police did not specify how many lost phones have been recovered in this case.

Police said if your stolen phone was discovered and you reported it via the lost and found site, an investigator will contact you with information on how to recover it.

Anyone with more information about these cases is asked to call 311 or use iReport to make a police report, referencing case number 2021-5032087.