AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 Austin City Limits Festival is right around the corner and all eyes are on the performers getting ready to hit the stages.

Several new artists will be performing on ACL grounds for the first time, including Bae Miller, Lizzo and more.

The first weekend of the festival will kick off on Oct. 4, but it will end on Oct. 13 after Weekend 2.

Guns N' Roses, Cardi B and Mumford & Sons are just a few artists headlining this year's anticipated festival, but there are several talented singers ready to make their ACL debut.

Here are some of the artists to look out for:

A few years ago you may not have recognized her name, but Houston's Lizzo has made her mark in 2019. The Truth Hurts artist will hit the Honda stage on Sunday of each weekend, performing in front of hundreds of fans. Judging by her MTV VMAs performance, Lizzo is expected to give a killer concert fans will surely remember.

At just 20 years old, Bea Miller is taking the world by storm. After competing in the X-Factor at 13, Miller made her debut EP Young Blood and quickly hit the charts. Other songs you may have heard of hers include "Fire n Gold," "Feel Something" and "Feels Like Home." She will be performing on Sunday of Weekend 1.

Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' Wins Album of the Year at 2019 GRAMMYs

After winning several Grammys, including Album of the Year for Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves needs no introduction. She has won countless other awards and some of her top songs include "Butterflies" and "Space Cowboy." She will be performing both Sundays of the festival.

After releasing her debut single "Ocean Eyes," Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest stars of 2019. Several of her singles have made the Billboard top charts. It's hard to believe she's only 17. Her "When We all Fall Asleep World Tour" is currently sold out. You can see her hit the Honda stage on both Saturdays of ACL.

Austin fans have been waiting quite a while to see Childish Gambino take on ACL after he canceled his performance last year. The "This Is America" singer will perform both Saturdays at ACL on the American Express stage.

Here are some other artists worth noting:

You can find the full 2019 ACL Fest lineup online.

