Back in 2013, ACL Fest was canceled due to heavy rain

The forecast for weekend one of this year's ACL Festival also looks soggy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Those going to weekend one of the ACL Festival will want to bring a poncho and rain boots.

It's going to be a rainy weekend in Austin, Texas, following a soaker just days before the start of the festival, Oct. 1.

Eight years ago, in 2013, organizers were forced to cancel the music festival when overnight storms left the Zilker Park grounds too saturated by Sunday. That weekend – back when ACL Festival was a one-weekend event – started with fair weather on Friday, KVUE previously reported. Then, storms Saturday night left vast pools of water in Zilker Park where crowds stood just hours before.

The last day of ACL Fest 2013 was canceled, and organizers refunded one-third of the ticket prices to 75,000 daily concert goers. A number of bands including Atoms for Peace, Franz Ferdinand and the Mowglis announced alternate venues for the final day.

While rain has soaked music fans since then, the festival has not been canceled again due to weather. However, in 2020, the fest was canceled due to COVID-19.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of ACL Fest 2021, it appears festival-goers are in for another heavy rain event.

The first round of rain and storms arrived Tuesday night, and the second round of rain arrives Thursday, sticking around through the end of the weekend.