ACL fans prepare for a possible rainy Sunday of performances

Several festival-goers told KVUE that they plan to bring an umbrella, but those items aren't allowed inside the gates.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday with clear skies and good weather. However, the closing of the two-weekend-long festival could see different conditions.

As the weekend begins, fans are also looking toward how to prepare for the chance of rain while at Zilker Park for the festivities.

"We've been coming in for a long time. He's been coming ever since ACL began," said Austinite Michelle Osborne, referring to her friend, Matthew Gary.

"I've been going to the festival since I was maybe five, so I went to Austin Kiddie Limits," said Madeline Sparks, who was born and raised in Austin.

Diehard fans like Osborne and Sparks have seen ACL through the years, including its wetter moments.

"A couple of years ago, there was a year called the 'mud year' where everything was just crazy. There was torrential downpour, lots of mud," said Osborne.

With some chances for rain in the forecast, locals like Julia Grisemer say she's seen it all.

"I was, I felt like, ankle deep and in mud and I didn't care. You know, you wear your certain ACL shoes," said Austin local Julia Grisemer.

But how can people prepare for the rain at a music festival? Several festival goers told KVUE that they plan to bring an umbrella, but those items aren't allowed inside the gates.

Grisemer said it's all about making sure they stay safe.

"If there is bad weather, I feel like it comes down to safety. You know, if you can't see your favorite bands, so what," said Grisemer.

In 2013, organizers canceled ACL performances due to weather. That's something ACL attendee Gary remembers himself.

"Pretty sure Lionel Richie's year was when the flooding happened, that whole thing, and I can't remember another year where they've canceled anything. That was devastating for sure," Gary said.

ACL representatives don't have a current weather policy listed online but fans say they won't let rain get them down.

For more information on what items are prohibited, click here.