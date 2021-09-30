ACL Eats: Which Austin restaurants will have booths at ACL Fest 2021?

More than 30 local restaurants will be serving food at ACL Fest this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to festival-going, there are a few key rules: Stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes and make sure you eat something. Thankfully, the Austin City Limits Music Festival makes the last step pretty easy by keeping most of its food offerings in one place.

You'll find most food at ACL Fest in the ACL Eats area, located between the Barton Springs Beer Hall and the Tito's Handmade Vodka Stage and not too far from the festival's iconic flags. There is also an area called "More Eats" on the opposite side of the park, across Barton Springs Road, near the merchandise building.

ACL Eats is always packed with limited menu offerings from local restaurants, from pizza and tacos to cookies and ice cream. Here's a rundown of all the local spots that will have booths at the fest this year:

If you're over 2021 and looking for something a little stronger to sip on, there are also a number of bar booths scattered across the park during ACL, as well as the Barton Springs Beer Hall, 14 Hands ACL Wine Lounge, Miller Time social space and Tito's Party In The Shack. Learn more.