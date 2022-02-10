ACL Eats: The food lineup every festival-goer has been waiting for

Get ready for the food festival of a lifetime.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend begins the first half of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival taking place in Zilker Park – which means you need to know what snacks will be available ASAP.

ACL Eats, the food festival, can be found between the Barton Springs Beer Hall and the Tito's Handmade Vodka Stage. Additionally, there is a smaller portion of the food festival called "More Eats," which is located behind the merch building and near the Barton Springs east entrance and the Bonus Tracks Stage.

With almost 40 different food options to choose from, festival-goers can't go wrong with the local picks from around town. Each company will be offering a limited menu of their greatest hits (just like the performers), so be sure to check out their setlist.

If you're interested in something for the older crowd, there are numerous places to get alcoholic beverages throughout the park. Besides the Beer Hall, there is the ACL Wine Lounge and a myriad of bars scattered around (look for the little "beer" icon on the park map).

Find the map for all your foodie needs here.