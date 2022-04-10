ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around

Here's a playbook on the road closures coming to Austin due to Austin City Limits Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends.

Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting around crowds during the festival, Oct.7-9 and Oct. 14-16. For full information on festival transportation, parking and road closures, go to the City of Austin's website.

Also be sure to check out our other ACL guide on other ways to get to ACL fest and what you're allowed to bring inside the festival.

Road closures around ACL Fest

Here's a list of roads that are fully closed on Weekend 1:

Stratford Drive and Mopac Expressway to Barton Springs Road from Oct. 6 at 10 am., through Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Mopac Expressway to Sterzing Street Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. to Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Barton Springs Road to 2244 Eastbound starts at 10 a.m. Oct.7 to Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Barton Springs Road to Northbound Frontage past 2244 closure starts at 11 a.m. Oct.7 to Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

West Barton Springs area closure begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Azie Morton Road closes from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily from Oct. 7-9

Toomey and Sterzing Street closes at 11 a.m. daily, however permitted access is allowed until 9 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. all access is restricted beginning Oct. 7 until Oct. 9 11:59 p.m.

The northbound lane of Jessie Street at Barton Springs closes at 11 a.m. daily from Oct. 7-9

Fourth Street (Nueces to Guadalupe) and San Antonio Street (Third to Fourth), where ACL shuttles will be parked, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Oct.7-9

Here's a list of roads that are fully closed on Weekend 2:

Stratford Drive and Mopac Expressway to Barton Springs Road from Oct. 13 at 10 am. through Oct.16 at 11:59 p.m.

Mopac Expressway to Sterzing Street Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. to Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Barton Springs Road to 2244 Eastbound start at 10 a.m. Oct.14 to Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Barton Springs Road to Northbound Frontage past 2244 closure starts at 11 a.m. Oct.14 to Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

West Barton Springs Area closure begins at 11 a.m. Oct.14 to Oct.16 at 11:59 p.m.

Azie Morton Road closes from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily from Oct. 14-16

Toomey and Sterzing Street closes at 11 a.m. daily, however permitted access is allowed until 9 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. all access is restricted beginning Oct. 14 until Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

The northbound lane of Jessie Street at Barton Springs closes at 11 a.m. daily from Oct.14-16

Fourth Street (Nueces to Guadalupe) and San Antonio Street (Third to Fourth), where ACL shuttles will be parked, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Oct.14-16

Stratford Drive will be closed after Weekend 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube