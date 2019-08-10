AUSTIN, Texas — As tens of thousands of people made their way to the Texas Capital for the 2019 Austin City Limits Festival, they broke travel records.

In 2018, the Austin International Bergstrom International Airport's busiest day was the Monday after Formula One. That day about 29,700 travelers went through the airport.

But officials said the Monday after the ACL Weekend 1 may beat that with an estimated 30,328 travelers, making it the airports busiest departure day ever, according to the airport.

Austin-Bergstrom anticipated the heavy travel day as ACL and Formula One are historically the busiest days of the year at the airport.

On Oct. 3, the day before ACL Weekend 1 kicked off, the City of Austin said the day following the big events is usually the busiest.

"Travelers should be prepared to expect a significantly busier than normal airport—particularly the Mondays after both events—as festival-goers and race fans depart from Austin," the City said.

With Weekend 2 of ACL just around the corner, we have a list of ways to get around town and an article about how you can avoid some of the busiest roads if you're not attending.

The City also has a list of travel tips when going through the Austin airport.

