AUSTIN, Texas — The Tennessee-based band best known for their folky and wholesome vibes, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors paid Austin City Limits a visit.
The crowd started off thin for the warmest day of ACL weekend two, but beefed up as the set went on.
Lead singer, Drew Holcomb, took center stage welcoming the crowd playing hits like “Tennessee,” “The Morning Song,” and “American Beauty.”
The Tennessee singer mentioned that he had been to the Austin-based festival a total of two times, stating that the last time he was here, he was a festival go-er himself waiting to see the bands, REM and Al Green.
The singer jokingly said that he even fought and won against a woman to catch a rose thrown by Al Green, but caught a second to make up for the incident.
The band continued on to play songs from their recently released album in August titled “Dragons,” including the song “Family,” which fans immediately recognized and began to clap in rhythm to.
KVUE’s Cultural Reporter, Brittany Flowers sat down with the musician about the new album.
“Dragon’s is a very personal record,” Holcomb said. “There is a song about my grandfather, which is Dragons. There is a song about life. There is a song about my son: ‘See The World’ and there is a song about my brother.”
Holcomb continued on to talk about his brother who passed when he was a kid and wrote a song about him.
The song doubled as an opener for the bands second set of the day on the “Austin Kiddie Limits” stage.
Austin City Limits allows children 10 and under to enter the festival for free and provide the kids with “rockin’ good-stuff guaranteed to make kids of all ages move, groove, and sing-along”
Holcomb told Flowers that he has three kids himself, but added “their experience with music is different from mine ... at this point in their lives it’s about the dance, the rhythm and the feel.”
Holcomb said that each of his children have a different song they enjoy off of his new album.
“The baby likes to dance in his chair and dance to ‘Family… while the seven-year-old likes to listen to ‘End of the World’ and sing ‘Smoke Em If You Got Them.”
Holcomb said his mother wasn’t the happiest with her seven-year-old grandchild catching on to that phrase.
Having kids has changed the way Holcomb writes his songs considering what he is putting out into the world, he told KVUE.
Families were gathered in the whimsically dressed kids’ area dancing together to other “kid friendly” songs played by the artist.
If you missed your chance to see them they will be back in Austin at the Paramount Theatre.
