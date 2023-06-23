Austin City Limits Radio announces 2023 Blues on the Green lineup

The free annual concert series will be held on July 18 and 19 at Zilker Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grab your blankets and sunscreen: it's almost time for Blues on the Green!

The free family and pet-friendly series will return to Zilker Park on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19.

On Tuesday, the music starts at 7 p.m. with Paul Val. The party continues with Devon Gilfillian and Phillip Philllips.

Then Austinites get to do it all again with music starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Zach Carney. Wild Child and TheBrosFresh will also perform on Wednesday.

In addition to live music, attendees can grab grub from a variety of local restaurants.

Both attendees and other Austinites should be warned that Blues on the Green will impact traffic.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Barton Springs Road will be closed entirely from Azie Morton Road to Columbus Street at Mopac. No eastbound or westbound traffic will be allowed.

Westbound traffic on Barton Springs will be diverted to a U-turn back eastbound on Barton Springs and there will be no access to Azie Morton from Barton Springs. All eastbound lanes of Barton Springs from Azie Morton will remain open.

In addition, the entrance to Stratford Drive off Barton Springs will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. each day of the concert series.

For more about how to get to the concert and where you can park, check out Blues on the Green's "Getting There" page. The event also has an FAQ page where you can learn more.