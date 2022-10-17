Astros' success means no Elton John Concert at Minute Maid Park

The team has announced the Nov. 4 Elton John concert at Minute Maid Park has been canceled due to the Astros playoff run.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you had tickets to see Elton John at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4, you may want to make different plans that night. That’s because the show has been canceled, according to the Astros’ website.

The music superstar’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour performance that had been scheduled for for that night has been canceled because of the Astros’ playoff run.

If you had tickets to the show, your money will be automatically refunded or provided at point of purchase. Refunds will be processed by November 18. If you have questions, send an email to tickethelp@astros.com.

And for more of Elton John’s tour dates, you can visit his website.

Astros ALCS schedule

The Astros are heading to the American League Championship Series after knocking off Seattle in a three-game sweep. They now await the winner of the Guardians-Yankees series.

The ALCS games will start at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 19. The other home games for that series are scheduled for Thursday, October 20 and -- if necessary -- Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26.