Aerosmith postpones farewell tour, including stop in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Aerosmith fans might be cryin' over this news: The band has postponed the remainder of their 2023 "Peace Out" farewell tour – including a stop in Austin.

The classic rock band was scheduled to perform at Moody Center on Monday, Oct. 23. However, that stop and the rest on the tour have now been postponed as lead singer Steven Tyler recovers from a vocal injury.

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," the band wrote in a social media announcement Friday morning. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith said the remaining shows will be rescheduled for sometime next year, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will also be available for those unable to attend once the new dates are announced.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!" Tyler said in the announcement.

Earlier in September, Aerosmith postponed six shows on the tour due to Tyler's injury.

The tour was set to resume Oct. 11 in Tampa, but it is now unclear when Aerosmith will hit the road again.