Hundreds of kites will fill the skies for Austin's 95th ABC Kite Fest on Saturday

This is the longest-running festival at Zilker Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — "Let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height. Let's go fly a kite, and send it soaring!"

That's what the Banks family in Disney's "Mary Poppins" sang – and it's just what many Central Texans will be doing at Austin's Zilker Park this weekend!

Hundreds of kites will fill the skies over the park for the ABC Kite Fest on Saturday.

The festival is one of the oldest traditions in Austin, beginning back in 1929 as a kite contest by the Exchange Club of Austin, according to the fest's website. It is now in its 95th year, making it the longest-running festival in Austin.

It attracts kids of all ages to show off their creativity, and this year, there will be a kites contest. If you are interested, registration is open at 11 a.m. at the Contest Field on Saturday, April 1. The contest begins at 1 p.m.

There are several categories for this year's contest:

50 yard dash (kids only)

Steadiest kite, with or without a tail (youth and adult)

Best kite pilot (youth and adult)

Largest kite

Highest angle kite (youth and adult)

Smallest kite

Most unusual kite (youth and adult)

Oldest and youngest kite fliers

The ABC Kite festival is free and takes place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All the proceeds from the event help Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

Parking at the park

If you are looking for places to park on Saturday, there are several options available. You can park at Zilker Park – but to make sure you are guaranteed a spot, you can purchase a parking pass.

There is also free ADA parking available at the park. You will need to hang your placard.

Bicycle parking is also available. Racks are located next to the Special Needs parking across from the Great Lawn, on the south side of Barton Springs Road.

Road closures

Barton Springs Road will be closed during the festival between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northbound visitors coming from the Loop 360 exit should proceed along the frontage road, then proceed to the far left lane to get into the park

Southbound visitors will need to use the Loop 360 exit, take the turn around and proceed along the northbound frontage road. Then, take the far left lane to get into the park.

Alternative transportation

Capital Metro is offering free rides to the festival. Just fill out this form for a digital Day Pass. You must sign up by Thursday, March 30.

There is also the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, right next to the park. It spans 10 miles around the lake.

Another option available is the shuttle busses that will be traveling to Zilker Park. The busses run from Toney Burger Center at 3200 Jones Road and drop you off just outside the park, near Barton Springs Road on Andrew Zilker Road.

Shuttles run from 9:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. on a continuous loop. Tickets are $5.

Nearby parking garages

One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road

Rollingwood at Bee Caves located at 3500 Bee Cave Road

Republic Square Park located at 422 Guadalupe Street

Westgate Transit Center located at 2027 W. Ben White Blvd. (between Manchaca Road and Pack Saddle Pass)

City Hall Garage located at 163 Lavaca Street

Austin Convention Center located at 201 E. Second Street