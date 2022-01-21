3M Half Marathon is back in Austin this Sunday

Expect road closures around the area and detours for some bus routes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 3M Half Marathon is back in Austin this weekend after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The half marathon will happen Sunday morning, with some road closures expected to accommodate the course. Runners will start near the arboretum in North Austin and finish at the Texas Capitol.

The 28th annual event is set to bring in nearly 6,000 registered runners to the area from many different states and 10 countries, according to a release. The course is reportedly one of the fastest in the country with mostly downhill running, according to the race website.

Capital Metro said the half marathon will disrupt its transportation services this weekend with detours taking place throughout the weekend. Detours for southbound trips on MetroBus Routes 7 and 10 begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will be in place until the start of the race on Sunday.

After the race ends, the detours will resume until 6 p.m. Race detours will be in place from the start of the service Sunday until about 1 p.m., according to CapMetro.

Check out the transportation agency's trip planner online to see if your commute using CapMetro will be impacted by the half marathon.

Learn more about the half marathon and see the course on the event website.