Tickets available for 59th Annual Austin Trail of Lights

Passes will be free for half of the festival's 14 public nights.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are now available for Austin's most famous holiday event.

The Austin Trail of Lights announced Thursday that while passes will be free for seven out of the 59th annual festival's 14 public nights, limited quantities of tickets to the Night Lights Preview Party on Dec. 1 and registrations for the 12th annual Fun Run on Dec. 2 are also available.

Those who plan to walk the trail can visit the event's calendar to see which nights offer free entry and which carry an entry fee. A variety of premium ticket options are also available, and organizers say those tickets help to fund trail operations, the STARS nonprofit access program and free general admission nights.

This year's event will open on Dec. 8 and close on Dec. 23.

Below is a breakdown of the different ticket types:

General Admission: Opens at 7 p.m. and is free for the Dec. 8 grand opening and on six public nights. The other seven public nights, general admission is $8 per person except for children under 12, who always receive free general admission

ZIP Passes: The ZIP program allows guests to enter at 6 p.m. nightly and have special access to the ZIP Lounge area, where complimentary holiday cookies and cocoa are served. ZIP passes are $25, except for children under 6 years old, who are allowed in for free

Platinum Passes: The Platinum program provides concierge service as early as 6 p.m. through a Platinum entrance next to a dedicated valet. Platinum Pass holders receive golf cart shuttle service from the heated Platinum Lounge to the trail entrance, a drink and ride ticket, cookies, cocoa and a lounge bar. Platinum passes are $95 with package discounts

Guests can also purchase limited pre-paid parking passes to access the Zilker Park parking lots, which open nightly at 5:30 p.m. Organizers said the parking at the event is limited each night and passes must be purchased in advance online, for $25 per vehicle.

Shuttle transportation is available to the Trail of Lights on most nights. Shuttle fare – $8 with free rides for lap children – includes general admission access to the trail and a special entry line. Visitors are encouraged to purchase a shuttle pass in advance.