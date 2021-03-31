'Zola' Trailer Turns a Viral Twitter Thread Into a Must-See Stripper Road Trip Movie

"Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this b**ch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense." So began the infamous 148-tweet thread by Aziah "Zola" Wells that went viral in 2015 and became a major motion picture. Now, A24 has finally unveiled the trailer for Zola.

Taylour Paige stars as the titular Detroit waitress who is seduced by a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), into taking a road trip to make some fast money dancing in Florida. What comes next involves a pimp (Colman Domingo), an idiot boyfriend (Nicholas Braun) and probably the craziest 48 hours in Florida, ever. And that's saying something.

Watch the red band trailer for Zolanow:

Paige almost didn't audition for Zola, she recently told ET. "The original script I read, it was inherently racist and sexist," she explained. "Like, very much they took the tweets and just made up some B.S." That was before writer-director Janicza Bravo and co-writer Jeremy O. Harris were hired to shepherd the story. "And they're just geniuses."

"It's so nice to be in awe and inspired by the people you work around and feel like they illuminate what's already in you. I felt like Janicza did that for me," Paige said. "And Riley Keough is, I feel like, the Meryl Streep of our generation. And Colman Domingo can do anything. He's just, like, a freaking force. And Nick Braun is a gentle, beautiful giant."

Zola is in theaters June 30, 2021.

A24