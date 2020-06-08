Zoë Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' Canceled After One Season

High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz has been canceled after one season at Hulu. The news was confirmed on Wednesday by the show's leading lady, who took to Instagram to thank her fans for their love and support.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show," she wrote alongside cast photos. "i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽"

The series, inspired by Nick Hornby's novel and the 2000 John Cusack film, followed Kravitz's gender-flipped take on Rob, a record store owner who is a pop culture nut and loves a good "Top 5" list. The half-hour romantic dramedy depicted the highs and lows of love and heartbreak.

While promoting the series, she told reporters at Hulu's Television Critics Association winter press tour in January that while her mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the 2000 film, they surprisingly "didn't talk about it much."

"She loved making the movie, she loves the movie, I'm a huge fan of the movie as well, and I think we just both thought it was a cool thing that was happening," she shared.

Kravitz, meanwhile, will next slip into her Catwoman outfit to portray Selina Kylie for the highly anticipated new movie The Batman. While filming on the movie was halted on March 14 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kravitz told Vanity Fairin April that she was finding ways to maintain her Catwoman training.

"It's not like the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, b*tch,'" she said. "The first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, Matt [Reeves], and I was like, 'We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over.'"

Kravitz had been training for "four or five" months ahead of production, so when she was forced to stay at home, she "quickly decided to get my sh*t together."