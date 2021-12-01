Zendaya and Tom Holland Attend First Event Together Since Confirming Relationship, Show Some PDA

Stepping out and looking stunning! After Tom Holland recently confirmed his relationship with Zendaya, the two stepped out together for the Ballon D'Or, an annual soccer ceremony in Paris, France. This marked the couple's first soiree since going public about their romance.

Though the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars walked the red carpet separately, they posed together multiple times at the event with Holland's arm wrapped proudly around Zendaya's waist.

The 25-year-old actress looked stunning in a Roberto Cavalli vintage 2000 black dress with a gold spinal cord replica up her back. As for 25-year-old Holland, he looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

The couple smiled for a pic posted by British Vogue, and also posed alongside Polish professional soccer star Robert Lewandowski and his wife, Anna, for another image shared on Instagram.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Holland also posted a video montage of his time in Paris, including several clips with Zendaya at a junket for the highly anticipated Marvel movie. In one clip, the British actor is seen in a private car looking out the window at the lit-up Eiffel Tower, while wearing the same tuxedo from Monday night. He raises a glass of champagne to someone off-camera.

After years of fan speculation, Zendaya and Holland were photographed kissing in a car this past July. Then in a recent cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue, Holland opened up about the moment captured by paparazzi and about his romance with Zendaya.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said, adding that he and Zendaya felt "robbed of our privacy" after the photos of them kissing came out. "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."