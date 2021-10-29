Zayn Malik on Probation After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid

Zayn and Gigi, who have dated on-and-off since 2015, share a 1-year-old daughter, Khai. A source told ET that they called it quits amid the allegations.

Following his plea, Zayn is on 90 days of probation for each count, totaling 360 days. He must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Additionally, Zayn is not allowed to have contact with Yolanda or John McMahon, the security guard who was present during the alleged argument. If all conditions are satisfied after six months, the judge could terminate Zayn's probation.

The alleged argument took place on Sept. 29 in Pennsylvania, per the docs, which allege that Zayn called Yolanda a "f**king Dutch slut" and ordered her to "stay away from [my] f**king daughter." He also allegedly referenced "the f**king sperm that came out of [my] f**king c**k."

Zayn then allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," per the court docs. In a statement to ET, Zayn previously said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda."

Additionally, Zayn allegedly told Gigi to "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house," per the docs. ET previously reported that Gigi was not present at the time of the incident, and TMZ states Zayn's alleged communication with Gigi happened over the phone.

The docs additionally allege that Zayn tried to "physically engage in a fight" with the security guard, while "continually cursing at him" and yelling, "Get the f**k out of my f**king house, copper."

On Thursday, a source told ET that a disagreement between Yolanda and Zayn had "turned hostile."

"Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her. Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi," the source said. "Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

In a statement to ET, Zayn denied the allegation, stating, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

He also released a statement on Twitter, writing in part that, in an effort to protect his daughter's privacy, "I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered out home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he continued. "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Gigi's rep also released a statement to ET, saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Amid the allegations, a source told ET that "Gigi and Zayn broke up after the incident with Yolanda."

"The two have been co-parenting but they are not together," said the source. "They tried to make things work for their daughter, but it wasn’t working out."

"Zayn felt that Yolanda was getting in the middle of things," a second source told ET, adding that Zayn and Gigi are "both very committed to working together to co-parent Khai and love her with all their hearts."