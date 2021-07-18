Zac Efron Is 'So Grateful' After First Emmy Win

First time's the charm! Zac Efron is officially an Emmy winner, and he's very excited.

The winners of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards announced the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields on Sunday, and Efron took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host!

The award -- which recognizes Efron's work on the Netflix docuseries Down to Earth With Zac Efron -- is the star's first Emmy, as well as his first-ever nomination.

After the win, Efron took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment and share his gratitude for those who make and watch his series.

"Wow! Never expected this and so grateful," Efron wrote. "A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is."

"Most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️" Efron added.

The adventurous documentary travelogue follows Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien as they visit foreign locales to experience local customs and cuisine, as well as spiritual experiences and unique, sustainable living practices.

Season 2 of the series is expected to premiere in 2022.

Meanwhile, Karrueche Tran took home her first individual Daytime Emmy Award, winning the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson on The Bay.

Tran has won three other Daytime Emmy Awards as part of the ensemble cast of The Bay, which won for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series in 2016, '17 and '18.

A few other big winners included Diego Luna -- who took home two awards for his work on the series Pan Y Circo -- and Andy Serkis, who won the award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for his role in The Letter for the King. This was Serkis' first nomination as well.

Additionally, the Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time special event -- which pitted three of the best competitors in the show's history against one another in January 2020 -- took home the award for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special.