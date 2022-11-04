'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Prepare the nursery! Younger star Molly Bernard announced she is expecting her first child on Friday.

"Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!" Bernard wrote on Instagram. She and spouse Hannah Lieberman married in 2021.

"Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task," Bernard continued. "Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her. Because I am who I am I’d like to say the following: pregnancy is a choice, no one should be forced by law to do this. And please — I urge you to vote for the people in this midterm election who will protect our right to be a family, not threaten to obliterate it."

Bernard paired the powerful call to action with a carousel of photos from her pregnancy so far, along with a quote from Maggie Nelson: "Never in my life have I felt more prochoice than when I was pregnant. And never in my life have I understood more thoroughly, and been more excited about, a life that began at conception. Feminists may never make a bumper sticker that says IT'S A CHOICE AND A CHILD, but of course that’s what it is, and we know it. We’re not idiots; we understand the stakes. Sometimes we choose death."

Bernard's Younger co-star, Hilary Duff, joined in to celebrate the happy news, commenting on the Instagram post, "Molly + Hannah 2 of the most kind hearted, smart, evolved people I am lucky to know!" she wrote. "Can’t wait to meet this little one!!!!"

Duff and Bernard are rather connected when it comes to pregnancy as Bernard served as Duff's doula during her home birth of daughter Mae in July 2021.

"For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power," Duff shared of the birthing process at the time.