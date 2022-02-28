'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and Cast Tease What to Expect From Season 5 (Exclusive)

Yellowstone fans are eagerly anticipating the fifth season of the show, and with production starting back up in May, ET spoke with the series' stars at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards to see what they could tease about the future of the Dutton family.

Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton in the series, played coy about what fans can expect, telling ET that spoilers "take the fun away."

"I got a new horse. How's that?" Costner quipped.

Even Luke Grimes, who portrays Costner's son, Kayce Dutton, didn't have any info to share, noting that the cast "gets the scripts as they come in and as we shoot."

"I never know. I kind of like it that way, but even if I didn't, I don't think [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan would tell me what's happening next," he admitted. "I literally know nothing about it."

ET also spoke with Jefferson White, who plays Dutton Ranch cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom, and it sounds like fans can expect to see him in season 5, even though Jimmy left the Montana property for a job and a fiancée in Texas at the end of season 4.

"Every time we try to guess [about the show] we're wrong and what Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, comes up with is so much better than what we could have ever imagined," he said of season 5. "At this point, we're really just hanging on. We're along for the ride, we're ready for whatever it is."

The ladies of Yellowstone were willing to tease a bit more of what to expect from season 5. Piper Perabo, who joined the show last season as environmental rights activist Summer Higgins, told ET, "It's bigger than you can imagine."

Hassie Harrison, who plays barrel racer Laramie, added, "I do know that the new season will be split in two parts."

While the cast seems as in the dark about the next season of Yellowstone as the fans, the cast is so grateful that the show has been so well received.

"If I'm out, within an hour, somebody is going to talk about it. You kind of hope that happens a little bit and it has," Costner told ET. "I think it's what happens when you have great dialogue and you put it against mountains and rivers and running horses. I think there's a little gold dust on it."

Costner added, "I thought it had a chance to be good. I just didn't know it would be received the way it has."

As for how he thinks the series will end, the 67-year-old actor admitted that he hasn't thought too much about it. "I just hope it runs its course in a really fun way with a highly dysfunctional family," he mused. "Maybe the highlight is we get our sh** together."

When it comes to how much longer he sees himself doing the show, Costner is open to whatever the future brings. "It's one of the more fun things in life to know that it's a journey and you don't always know everything that's going with it," he shared, sounding a bit like his character, John Dutton.

The first four seasons of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Paramount+.