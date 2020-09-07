World Champion Snowboarder Alex Pullin Drowns While Spearfishing in Australia

Alex Pullin, a two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian, drowned Wednesday while he was spearfishing in an artificial reef on Australia's Gold Coast. He was 32 years old.

A nearby snorkeler first noticed Pullin's body the morning of the incident and reported it to local authorities. He was taken from the water then given CPR and life saving treatment from lifeguards and paramedics, but it was not enough to save his life.

"Another diver was out there and located him on the sea floor and raised the attention of nearby surfers who sought lifeguards to bring him in," police told the Associated Press. "He didn't have an oxygen mask. We understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef."

Pullin's accomplishments in the sport include winning gold medals in the cross event at the 2011 La Molina and 2013 Stoneham world championships. He also served as Australia's flag bearer for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Snow Australia, the winter sports body for the country, released a statement to express their sadness over what happened.

"Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family, as well as his teammates and support staff," Snow Australia said. "Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed."