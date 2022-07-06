Wolfgang Van Halen Is Engaged to Andraia Allsop

Wolfgang Van Halen is ready to tie the knot! The 31-year-old son of Valerie Bertinelli and the late Eddie Van Halen took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he popped the question to his longtime love, Andraia Allsop.

Van Halen, a musician, shared a smiling shot of himself and Allsop to announce the news. In the glowing pic, Allsop happily rests her newly adorned hand on her grinning fiancé's face.

"She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️," Van Halen captioned the shot. Allsop reposted the sweet post on her Instagram Story.

Bertinelli was delighted by the news, replying to her son's post on Twitter with her congratulations. "So happy!!!😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," she wrote.

As for Van Halen's father, the rock legend died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The engagement comes nearly seven years after the pair started dating. Allsop, a software engineer, frequently takes photos of her musician beau, which she shares on her photography-focused Instagram account.